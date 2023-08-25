Woman hospitalized, man killed in rollover crash near Burley - East Idaho News

BURLEY – Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash near Burley Friday morning.

It happened at 6:35 a.m. at mile marker 224.5 on Interstate 84 in Cassia County, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

A 22-year-old Rupert woman, whose name was not released, was headed west in a 2006 Toyota Tundra. A 30-year-old man from Malta was a passenger in the vehicle. She veered off the right shoulder and rolled the vehicle after blowing a tire.

ISP reports neither of them were wearing seatbelts, and the man was killed. The woman’s condition is unclear, but she was taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Additional information is not available.