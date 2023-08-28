You'll love Lizzy, our pet of the week! - East Idaho News

Lizzy is a three-year-old rottweiler mix looking for a home of her own. She is currently Snake River Animal Shelter’s longest resident.

She doesn’t want to share her people with any cats or dogs, but Lizzy is sweet and loving with all humans.

Lizzy has learned her manners, like doing her business outside. She previously lived in an apartment, so she’s used to apartment life.

Lizzy and lots of other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.