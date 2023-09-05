5 adults, 3 juveniles flown to hospital after pickup drives down 100 foot embankment in central Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

PINE — The Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that injured eight people on North Pine-Featherville Rd, south of Pine near Lime Creek.

At about 8 p.m. on Sunday, ISP troopers were dispatched to assist Elmore County deputies with a single-vehicle crash north of Pine.

Arriving troopers learned the crash involved a 2010 GMC Canyon pickup that drove off the roadway and descended about 100 feet down an embankment. The eight occupants, five adults and three juveniles, were transported by air ambulance to local hospitals.

Due to the serious injuries involved, troopers were asked to handle the investigation.

The driver and one passenger, both adult males, remain hospitalized with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and there were no fatalities.

The roadway was closed for multiple hours during the investigation and later for the vehicle recovery.

ISP continues investigating the cause of the incident. There is no additional information available at this time.