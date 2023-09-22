A Feel Good Friday surprise for a police officer caught in the act mowing someone's lawn - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

A few weeks ago, a photo was taken of a Shelley Police Department officer mowing a lawn while in uniform. The department posted the picture on its Facebook page with the following caption:

After responding to a call and noticing the lawn was only partially mowed, Corporal Dannehl grabbed the lawn mower and finished the job before clearing the call. We wanted to take a moment and give him a shout out for going above and beyond, especially when no one was expecting it. We strive to continually build positive connections in our community, and we thank Corporal Dannehl for his example in going the extra mile.

The photo went viral with over 105,000 reactions on Facebook and nearly 5,000 shares. We decided to track down the officer who performed the kind act and thank him for Feel Good Friday. Watch the surprise in the video player above!