Body of missing hiker found at Glacier National Park, officials say - East Idaho News

(CNN) — Search crews have found the body of a Colorado man who went missing while hiking Glacier National Park in northwestern Montana, according to National Park Service officials.

The family of Adam Fuselier, 32, last heard from the hiker from Castle Pines, Colorado, on the afternoon of August 29, an NPS news release stated.

Officials said he may have begun his climb Tuesday morning at Reynolds Mountain.

On Wednesday, park rangers were alerted Fuselier was overdue to return. His vehicle was discovered on the 6,646-feet Logan Pass, the highest elevation in the park reachable by car, according to the NPS.

Teams began a ground search Wednesday amid foggy, rainy and windy weather conditions.

Crews located Fuselier’s body on Reynolds Mountain Friday, officials said. More than 50 searchers, a dog team and two helicopters assisted in the search.

“Credible tips from hikers who had contact with Fuselier helped narrow the search area,” a news release stated.

The cause of his death is still under investigation.

In May, a 28-year-old University of Kansas student from Saudi Arabia drowned in Glacier National Park’s Avalanche Creek after falling from a rocky overhang, according to park officials.