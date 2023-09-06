Coroner identifies Blackfoot man killed in semi truck crash - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS — A Blackfoot man that died on Friday after two semi-trucks collided has been identified.

Jerome County Coroner Dan Chatterton identifies him as 53-year-old Mark Edward Holladay.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. in Jerome County, east of Twin Falls on Interstate 84.

Both semi trucks were heading east, each pulling a single trailer.

Idaho State Police reported the driver of the first semi, a 49-year-old man from Oklahoma who authorities didn’t name, slowed for traffic in the right lane. Another semi hit the back of the first one. The driver, Holladay, died at the scene, according to the news release.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

ISP is still investigating the crash.