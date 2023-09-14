Country superstar Walker Hayes gets 'Fancy Like' and answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Walker Hayes was in town last week for the Eastern Idaho State Fair and I had a chance to chat with him. The country superstar is best known for his hit ‘Fancy Like’ which reached number one on the Billboard Hot Country and Country Airplay charts. He has other hits, including ‘AA,’ ‘U Gurl’ and his newest single ‘Good With Me.’

RELATED | Country legend Randy Travis and his wife Mary answer 7 Questions with Emmy

RELATED | Parmalee invites Emmy on their tour bus and answers 7 Questions

RELATED | Donny Osmond answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Walker and his wife Laney have six kids and live in Tennessee. I first interviewed him on Zoom back in 2020 and now I’m chatting with him again – but this time in person! Here are the questions I asked him:

I read your real name is Charles Edgar Walker Hayes. Do people call you Charles or have you always gone by Walker?

What’s your favorite part about going on tour?

We follow you on Instagram and watched a “finish lyrics to Disney princess songs” video you did. What Disney princess is most like you?

We enjoy watching the trick shots you do with your family. How did that get started?

Is there a place in the world you would like to tour that you haven’t been to yet?

It’s been 2.5 years since I last interviewed you. How has life changed for you since then?

Hoda Kotb was one of my favorite interviews and you got to perform live in the middle of New York City on the ‘Today’ show. What was that like?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What is it like living on a tour bus with all your kids and crew?

With the lyrics in your songs, you get to share lots of messages. If you could give one message to the world, what would it be?

Watch our entire interview in the video player above and follow Walker on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and his website.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.