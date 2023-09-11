Fifth wheel trailer and RV heavily damaged by fire - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. Photo courtesy Stefano Carini

FORT HALL — The Fort Hall Fire Department responded to a report of a structural fire located on Michaud Creek Road in the Bannock Creek District of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation west of Pocatello on Sunday around 7:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, units discovered a fully involved fifth wheel trailer being used as a residence. A second RV, also being used as a residence, and out buildings had also been heavily damaged by the fire.

According to Fire Chief Eric King the cause of the fire appears to be electrical in nature.

“We would like to thank the American Falls Fire Department for assisting,” stated King.

There were no injuries reported. The scene was cleared at 11:20 p.m.