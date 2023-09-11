Here's the candidates for city council in Pocatello and Chubbuck - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Pocatello and Chubbuck have a number of candidates running for city council seats in the upcoming election.

The election will take place on Nov. 7. In total, there are nine candidates running for council in Pocatello and four running in Chubbuck.

Pocatello City Council (three seats)

Council Seat #1

Scott Marchand, incumbent, is not running for reelection.

James Bucci

Steven Contreras

Rainbow Maldonado

Hayden Paulsen

Carta Sierra “Idaho Law” Lane

Council Seat #2

Brent Nichols (incumbent)

Stephen “Craig” Yadon

Council Seat #3

Corey Mangum (incumbent)

Gary Ekizian

Council seats four, five and six are not up for election this cycle.

Chubbuck City Council (three seats)

Council Seat #1

Dan Heiner (incumbent) is running for the first council seat uncontested.

Council Seat #3

Melanie Evans (incumbent)

Annette Baumeister

Council Seat #4

Norman G. Reece Jr. (incumbent) is running for the fourth council seat and his race is uncontested.

The deadline to register as a write-in candidate has already passed so no write in candidate will be eligible for election.