Idaho tax return preparer who filed false returns is sentenced to federal prison - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office (Idaho).

BOISE – Andres Sanchez, 34, of Boise, was sentenced to one year in federal prison for willfully aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of false or fraudulent tax returns on behalf of several clients, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.

Sanchez was convicted of six counts after a four-day jury trial in U.S. District Court before the Honorable B. Lynn Winmill. The federal jury was unable to reach a verdict on one remaining count.

During the trial, the jury heard evidence that Sanchez worked as a paid tax return preparer in Boise. For tax returns filed for tax years 2014, 2015, and 2016, the jury heard evidence that Sanchez counseled his clients to include ineligible dependents on their tax returns to increase tax refunds. The ineligible dependents resulted in dependency exemptions and refundable tax credits for Sanchez’s clients, including the child tax credit, additional child tax credit, and earned income credit. The ineligible dependents resulted in significant refunds in many cases where Sanchez’s clients would have otherwise owed taxes.

After Sanchez completes his prison term, he will serve one year of supervised release wherein he will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office. In addition to the prison sentence, Sanchez was ordered to pay $38,119 in restitution.

“Prosecuting tax cheats is about ensuring fairness for the rest of Idahoans who follow the law,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “We will continue to hold accountable anyone who prepares false tax returns and undermines the integrity of our tax system.”

“Tax return preparer fraud remains a top priority for IRS Criminal Investigation and we will continue to identify, investigate and recommend the prosecution of abusive return preparers,” said Andy Tsui, Special Agent in Charge, Denver Field Office. “I applaud the efforts of our special agents working these cases for promoting voluntary compliance with our tax laws, and reinforcing the message that tax preparers who file false information on tax returns will be prosecuted.”

U.S. Attorney Hurwit credited the investigative work of the IRS Criminal Investigation, which led to the charges. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sean Mazorol and Darci Crane prosecuted the case.