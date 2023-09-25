Jury trial set for local attorney federally indicted on drug charges - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A jury trial has been set for a local attorney who was indicted on multiple felony drug charges last week.

Robin Dwain Dunn, 68, is scheduled to stand trial on Nov. 6. He pleaded not guilty to all charges during his federal court arraignment on Sept. 18.

His jury trial will be held in Pocatello in front of Senior US District Judge B. Lynn Winmill.

According to court records, Dunn is still incarcerated in the Cassia County Jail as of Monday morning.

Dunn was indicted on one federal count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine on Sept. 15.

In February, Dunn was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance in Bonneville County. Those local charges were dismissed after the federal indictment was issued.

Dunn worked as the Jefferson County prosecuting attorney for 34 years before retiring in 2016. Dunn was the city attorney for Roberts and Ririe until March 2023.

He also served as the Rigby city attorney for nearly three decades before stepping down at the end of last year to “redirect his career,” The Jefferson Star reported.