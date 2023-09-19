Man, horse killed in semi-truck collision near Hamer - East Idaho News

HAMER – A man and a horse are dead after getting hit by a semi-truck Monday night.

Idaho State Police report it happened at 8:23 p.m. on Old Butte Highway north of Hamer.

A 56-year-old man, whom authorities did not identify, was riding a horse in the northbound lane and a 59-year-old man driving a 1998 Peterbilt semi-truck hit the rear end of the horse.

“The rider of the horse was thrown off and succumbed to his injuries. The horse also succumbed to its injuries,” according to a news release from ISP.

ISP is still investigating.