Semi truck and trailer flip over near Blackfoot - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A semi truck pulling a trailer flipped over on Interstate 15 in Bingham County Friday night.

Idaho State Police report it happened around 7:30 p.m. near the South Blackfoot exit at milepost 88.

A 30-year-old Rigby man, who authorities did not identify, was headed north in a 2023 Peterbilt semi truck pulling a trailer. A news release from ISP says the man steered into the median to avoid hitting traffic, but the reason for it isn’t clear.

“The trailer overturned and the semi tractor came to rest on its passenger side,” ISP reports.

No other details about the crash were provided.

The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. ISP gives no indication of injuries to the driver or others, but the man’s exact condition was not specified.

The left lane of northbound I-15 was still closed, as of 11:30 p.m.