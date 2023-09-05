Seniors delight kids at water park with ice cream treats - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The scorching summer heat met its match last week when the residents of the Homestead Assisted Living rode their golf cart to the local water park. In an act of neighborly kindness, they passed out free ice cream cones and ice cream sandwiches to the community, making waves of joy and laughter in the process.

Children’s eyes sparkled with excitement as they talked to the residents and ate their treats. The residents shared stories with them of back when they were young swimming in the ditch and flood irrigated fields.

“It’s so much fun being involved in our community and spreading joy!” said one of the Homestead residents as she beamed and watched the other residents share laughs, stories, and ice cream cones with the children. “We wanted to create a fun and memorable day for everyone. It’s all about celebrating life and taking care of each other no matter your age.”

The event was a celebration of community spirit. Homestead residents connected, made new friends and strengthened existing bonds. The water park echoed with sounds of splashing, laughter and camaraderie throughout the day.

The Homestead community hopes this event will serve as a reminder of the power of unity and giving, even during challenging times. In an age where news headlines often highlight division and discord, Homestead’s residents showed that kindness and togetherness still thrive.

At the end of the day Homestead residents left the water park with full hearts and satisfied sweet teeth. The memory of this day will undoubtedly linger.

Homestead residents are already looking forward to future community events, with hopes of making this summer even more memorable. For now, though, the echoes of laughter and the taste of ice cream continue to remind them of the incredible day when they came together to bring cool relief to those at the water park.