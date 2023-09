IDAHO FALLS — An investigation is underway after shots were fired in downtown Idaho Falls Friday night.

There was a shooting near Ford’s Bar on A Street, according to Lt. Bob Lasher, spokesperson for the Idaho Falls Police Department.

“No one was injured,” Lasher told EastIdahoNews.com. “There is no ongoing threat to the community.”

