You have to see this! 13 year old leaves heartwarming message to stranger at doorbell camera - East Idaho News

SPREADING KINDNESS — A “ding-dong ditch” at a random person’s front door turned into a moment of kind words from a teenager that got millions of people talking.

In a video shared by USA Today on Sept. 2 but originally posted on TikTok in July, a group of Minnesota boys were seen on a doorbell camera ringing a person’s doorbell and running away. One of the boys, 13-year-old Jacksen Proell, decided he wanted to do something different. Proell went to the front porch before the other boys got there and he looked into the doorbell camera and left a heartfelt message.

“You matter. There’s always going to be somebody that cares about you,” Proell said. “You’re a good person. No matter what people say, you matter.”

One of the boys in the group then came up behind Proell and rang the doorbell before the three boys ran off. Proell told the camera to ignore them and he continued sharing what was on his mind.

“They are ding-dong ditching you. I’m just trying to say something nice,” Proell continues. “I’m trying to say that you matter, man or girl, whoever you are, you matter to someone. Keep that in mind. Don’t forget that.”

Ashley Mann, the homeowner, told USA Today she was out of town when the boys came but got a notification on her phone. She works in the mental health field with young people in crisis, and as she watched Proell on the camera, she was impressed with his kindness.

“It really struck me. It was super powerful,” Mann explained. “I have never seen a kid randomly go up to a doorbell like that and say some positive affirmations and letting someone know they matter.”