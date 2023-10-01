Free family fun in store at Idaho Falls Fire Department block party - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department:

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department will once again host the annual Fire Prevention Block Party on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Community members are invited to attend the free, fun, family-oriented event that will be held at the IFFD’s Station 1 headquarters at 343 E Street in Idaho Falls, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event celebrates the kick-off of Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 8-14). This year’s theme, “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention™” aims at educating everyone about simple but important actions they can take when cooking to keep themselves and those around them safe.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths.

“Year after year, cooking remains the leading cause of home fires by far, accounting for half (49 percent) of all U.S. home fires,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA. “These numbers tell us that there is still much work to do when it comes to better educating the public about ways to stay safe when cooking.”

During the block party, free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided for attendees, courtesy of the Community Food Basket-Idaho Falls.

Also in attendance will be the INL Fire Department, Central Fire District and the BLM/Forest Service. The Red Cross will offer safety tips on home preparedness, safety plans and smoke detector installation.

Music from Idaho Central Credit Union’s “green machine,” will entertain kids while they put on kid-sized turnout gear, spray water and navigate through a fire safety trailer.

New this year, the Chaplains of Idaho will bring their K9 fire safety education dogs, Polka and Pepper. These two sweet and energetic dogs have been trained to show kids how to drop to their knees and crawl under smoke; how to stop, drop, and roll; and how to call out for firefighters during a fire and not be afraid of them in their turnout gear.

Add all of that to free face painting, fire engine displays and other activities and you have a perfect educational evening out with the family!

The Idaho Falls Fire Department offers these key safety tips to help reduce the risk of a cooking fire:

Watch what you heat. Always keep a close eye on what you are cooking. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove. Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

Have a “kid- and pet-free zone” of at least three feet around the stove or grill and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking safety, visit www.fpw.org. For fire safety fun for kids, visit sparky.org.