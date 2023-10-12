Linda Toney, an author who spent 30 years working as a police officer, answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Linda Toney is one of nearly 20 contributors to the new book “Uncuffed Voices: Her Story is My Story” by Chanel Dickerson. It’s a collection of stories from women in law enforcement who have seen and experienced it all.

Linda was a police officer for 29 years and six months. She was the first female Lieutenant Colonial in the history of the Henrico County Police Department in Henrico, Virginia and worked with reporters and media outlets as the Public Information Officer.

Here are the questions I asked Linda:

Why did you decide to contribute and write for this book?

What made you decide to be a police officer?

What was the hardest part about working in law enforcement?

What do you miss most about being a cop?

How has law enforcement changed since you started your career?

What advice do you have for people who want to go into law enforcement?

How do you want to be remembered?

Watch our entire interview in the video player above. You can learn more about Linda and order “Uncuffed Voices” here.

