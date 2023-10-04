Man killed in crash near Emmett - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatality collision that occurred at 10:46 a.m. on Tuesday on northbound State Highway 16 at milepost 109, south of Emmett, in Gem County.

A 36-year-old-male of Emmett was driving southbound on State Highway 16 in a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee. A 53-year-old-male of Melba was driving northbound on State Highway 16 in a 2014 Kenworth commercial vehicle. The Jeep crossed the center line and struck the commercial vehicle head on. The driver of the Jeep succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver of the commercial vehicle was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the Jeep was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the commercial vehicle was wearing a seatbelt. The northbound and southbound lanes of State Highway 16 were blocked for approximately 5 hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.