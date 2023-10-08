Pocatello woman sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to three charges, including injury to a child - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to a felony and two misdemeanors has been imprisoned for three years.

Angelique Rose Stone, 29, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges for injuring a child and indecent exposure; and a felony for battery against a healthcare worker, court records show. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed felony charges for battery on a healthcare worker and lewd conduct with a minor.

At a hearing Monday, District Judge Robert Naftz sentenced Stone to a prison sentence of one to three years for the felony, and 50 days time served in jail for the misdemeanors.

Stone was arrested in May 2021 after officers responding to reports of a nude woman wandering near the intersection of East Sutter Street and South 2nd Avenue found her.

While investigating what led Stone to walking the streets nude, officers learned Stone made unwanted sexual advances toward a woman she was staying with before attempting to undress a child. Stone then denied the clothes the woman offered her before leaving the residence.

Officers offered mental protective custody but Stone denied, so she was taken to Portneuf Medical Center for examination.

In Sept. 2022, she was charged with two felony counts of battery on a healthcare worker from an incident that occurred in Oct. 2021.

In addition to the prison sentence, Stone has been ordered to pay $715 in fees and fines.