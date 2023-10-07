Salmon woman charged after reportedly hitting woman with car after argument - East Idaho News

SALMON – A 29-year-old woman received felony charges after allegedly hitting a woman with her car after an argument. Torcyn McElhaney was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury or death.

On Monday around 4:12 p.m., a deputy with the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office responded after the report of a hit and run.

Witnesses told the deputy two women had been arguing, and a woman identified as McElhaney started to drive away.

The victim then stepped into the roadway in front of McElhaney’s car and was hit.

According to court documents, debris from McElhaney’s car was found in the roadway where the hit-and-run reportedly happened.

McElhaney did not stop or call the police to report the hit-and-run before leaving.

The victim was taken to Steele Memorial Emergency Room for treatment.

Deputies later found McElhaney and her car at Savage Grill in Salmon. During questioning, she admitted to driving the car when it hit the victim.

McElhaney told the deputy that the victim had jumped out into the roadway in front of her and pointed out the damage to her car.

She then reportedly admitted to not notifying police about the hit and run and not stopping to ensure the victim was okay.

McElhaney was then arrested and booked into the Lemhi County Jail.

She is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 23. If convicted, she could spend up to five years in prison.

Though McElhaney has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.