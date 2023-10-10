Teammates help Aberdeen girl who is hit by truck in front of school - East Idaho News

ABERDEEN — A girl was struck by a vehicle outside Aberdeen High School and her teammates assisted and comforted her until emergency services arrived.

The incident occurred on Oct. 5 around 1 p.m. as the girl was preparing to leave with her soccer team on a bus. When she went around the front end of the bus, she was struck by a Ford F-350 driven by a teenage boy with several juvenile passengers.

“There was some initial confusion from the driver as to what happened,” says Bingham County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jordyn Nebeker.

The other girls on the soccer team rushed off the bus and “sprung into action and called 911,” Nebeker says.

Nebeker says teammates stayed with the girl until the ambulance arrived. The school also had two resource officers who responded to the scene.

The teen was transported to Portneuf Medical Center with severe road rash and possible internal injuries. Last that Nebeker heard, her condition had stabilized.

The incident is still under review and Nebeker said the Sheriff’s Office is being thorough in the investigation process.

“We have a duty to thoroughly investigate the incident and look at all of the facts to make an informed decision as to the disposition of the incident,” Nebeker said.