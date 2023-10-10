You have to see this! Bear charges sheep on road in Canada, and cyclist rides past the action - East Idaho News

BEARY HUNGRY — A cyclist almost got caught in the mix of a hungry bear chasing down a herd of bighorn sheep on a road in Canada this month.

A pair of hikers had a seat close to the action as the intense encounter unfolded right outside their car, and they recorded every move. The video was taken by Cody Bilben and shared a week ago on Instagram — where it’s been viewed over one million times — by his hiking partner, Bree Lion. Warning: This video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

The footage shows sheep running away from an approaching grizzly bear in Kananaskis Country, which is in Alberta.

“This is dinnertime right here,” Bilben is heard saying in the video.

The sheep are seen making their way over to where Bilben and Lion are standing, forcing the hikers to quickly get inside the car. The bear then charges toward the sheep as the animals run away from the vehicle and across the road.

At the same time, a cyclist is seen riding right past the massive beast. Bilben said the cyclist was able to “narrowly escape.”

“That is insane. We just ruined his dinner,” Bilben says. “Oh, he’s going after the little one!”

The bear continues running down the road after the sheep until the sheep separate and run off in different directions. At this point, the bear stops running, turns around and walks toward the parking lot.

“I hope this video can be a good reminder that bears are out and about right now, and they demand our respect and distance,” Lion wrote in her Instagram caption. “Feeling like we got to experience something very special today that I won’t soon forget! What a beautiful creature and a wild day.”