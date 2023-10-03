You have to see this! Car passenger makes 'one in a million' drive-by catch during high school football game - East Idaho News

PERFECT TIMING — Fans at a high school football game in Texas witnessed an unforgettable catch — not by the football players — but rather, by a woman driving by.

On Sept. 15, 2023, a six-man football game between Live Oak Classical School and Gordon High School was underway. During the game, Gordon’s kicker lined up for an extra point, but little did he know what was about to happen would have people across the world talking.

“The kick easily split the uprights with plenty of distance,” USA Today said. “The ball cleared the field and the fence to come down towards the street running alongside the field.”

At the same time, a recent Baylor graduate, Kennedy Irwin, was sitting in the passenger side of a car driving past the game. With her window down, she caught the ball and fans immediately started cheering for the unexpected and impressive move she made.

Irwin was reportedly leaving an Airbnb on the way to dinner with four friends when they ended up alongside Live Oak’s field.

Brice Helton, athletic director at Live Oak Classical School in Waco, Texas, called it a “one in a million” catch.