10-year-old who jumped into action after grandpa passed out at gym is honored for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

A few weeks ago, 10-year-old Zayden was at the gym with his grandfather when his grandpa passed out. Zayden yelled for help, called his grandmother and remained calm during the stressful situation.

Grandpa ended up being ok and Zayden was a hero of the day with the way he handled the situation. Even though he was very upset, his actions helped his grandfather very much.

We decided to honor Zayden for his actions and surprised him for Feel Good Friday. Check out the video in the player above.