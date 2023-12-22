Chief judge appointed to the Idaho Court of Appeals - East Idaho News

BOISE – The State of Idaho Judicial Branch announced on Monday that a new chief judge will soon be appointed to the Idaho Court of Appeals.

Idaho Court of Appeals Judge David Gratton will become that court’s next chief judge, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

According to a news release from the State of Idaho Judicial Branch, Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan appointed Judge Gratton to his new term in an order signed on Dec. 1.

The Court of Appeals consists of four judges who, in panels of three, hear appellate cases from Idaho’s trial courts as assigned by the Idaho Supreme Court. The chief judge presides over the Court of Appeals and oversees its administration.

Court rule and state law provide for the chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court to appoint a chief judge for the Court of Appeals every two years.

Judge Gratton is the longest-serving of the current judges on the Court of Appeals, having first taken his seat in 2009. This is his fourth time presiding as chief judge.

“Judge Gratton is a long-tenured jurist in Idaho and an outstanding leader. His deep experience on the Court of Appeals will continue to be a boon,” Chief Justice Bevan said in the release. “I look forward to working with him more closely.”

Judge Gratton, from Emmett, spent over 20 years as an attorney with a Boise law firm before Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter appointed him to the appeals court. He was the first to take the court’s fourth seat, which the Legislature had just created the year before.

Judge Gratton succeeds Chief Judge Jessica Lorello, who remains on the court.