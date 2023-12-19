Man in desperate need of a new treadmill gets unexpected surprise from a Secret Santa - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

On Aug. 16, Lonnie was admitted to the hospital with low oxygen levels for what they thought was pneumonia. Three days later, he was quickly intubated as his oxygen levels plummeted. He was intubated for seven days as doctors tried to find out what was happening to his lungs.

He was flown to the University of Utah hospital in Salt Lake where Lonnie was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease. Lonnie was hospitalized for weeks and was unable to leave. His lungs developed irreversible scar tissue and he is now on oxygen indefinitely. Lonnie is also on a lung transplant list as his condition will likely continue to worsen over time.

Lonnie works long hard hours, never calls in sick and never complains. He serves others willingly and never has a bad word to say about anybody. He has always been up for anything and loves with 15 grandchildren.

Lonnie needs a treadmill to keep his lungs strong. The one he currently uses is over 20 years old.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we could drop off an early Christmas gift. Check out the video in the player above!