Pocatello man sent to federal prison for possessing child porn - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police found in possession of “numerous” images and videos of child pornography has been sentenced in federal court.

Joshua Christopher Tompkins, 35, has been sentenced to 140 months (about 11-and-a-half years) in a federal penitentiary, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Tompkins was arrested in January following an investigation by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

After intercepting “numerous files” depicting nude children, the ICAC served a search warrant at his Pocatello home. During the search, investigators seized a phone belonging to Tompkins. Forensic analysis of the phone uncovered images and videos of “obvious(ly) nude children” being sexually abused and tortured.

Tompkins’ ex-wife, Amanda Watkins, told EastIdahoNews.com that she reported what she believed to be child pornography to the local authorities in Moses Lake, Washington. When she learned of his arrest, she said she felt a “wave of relief.”

Upon completion of his prison term, Tompkins will serve 15 years of supervised release.