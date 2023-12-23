We drove two hours to surprise a woman with a Secret Santa gift. Her neighbor had to tell her to come to the door. - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Ysabel is from the Dominican Republic. At the age of 13, she came moved to the United States and lived in New York City for 45 years. She stayed there until a relative promised her peace and a better life if she moved to Idaho. She and a daughter left everything behind and moved to Montpelier.

She has found peace, but was left to live in a duplex that is very old. In fact, the part of the duplex that she lives in has been uninhabited for over 50 years. It was used sparingly as a leather working shop. It is so outdated that it doesn’t have a wood stove or even a furnace to provide heat.

During the harsh Bear Lake winters, they have tried space heaters and a pellet stove that has become too expensive to use in order to stay warm. It gets so cold some nights that there is ice on the inside walls.

Ysabel relies on her neighbor to drive to the grocery store and other places. Her daughter, Alessa, has a job and that supports them both.

Ysabel is so kind and appreciative of everything and everyone. She loves Idaho and never wants to leave.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Ysabel and Alessa a visit. Check out the video in the player above!