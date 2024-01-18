 Firefighters put out trailer fire near Blackfoot - East Idaho News

Breaking News

'Like an explosion': Vehicle smashes into Idaho Falls business

Blackfoot

Firefighters put out trailer fire near Blackfoot

  Published at  | Updated at
Rett Nelson

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Courtesy Trudianne Maosi Brooks

IDAHO FALLS – The driver of a semi-truck pulling a tractor-trailer walked away unharmed after the trailer caught fire Wednesday night.

It happened a little after 7 p.m. off Interstate 15 near Frontage Road in Blackfoot.

Blackfoot Fire Department Chief Bryon Howell tells EastIdahoNews.com the rear axle caught fire, damaging the trailer but not the contents inside.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and put out the flames after detaching the trailer from the truck.

Howell isn’t sure how the fire started. The cost in damages will depend on whether the trailer is totaled, which would be around $120,000.

Firefighters wrapped up the investigation a little after 8 p.m.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Get News In Your Inbox