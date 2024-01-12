 Highways closed due to extreme weather conditions - East Idaho News

ROADS CLOSED

Highways closed due to extreme weather conditions

  Published at  | Updated at
Nate Eaton

blizzard roads
An Idaho Transportation Department camera shows blizzard conditions on Idaho Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia. | ITD

IDAHO FALLS — The following highways in eastern Idaho are closed Friday due to extreme weather:

  • Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton to Bear Gulch
  • Idaho Highway 32 from Tetonia to Ashton
  • Idaho Highway 33 from Newdale to Tetonia
  • US Highway 26 from Ririe to Swan Valley
  • Idaho Highway 31 from Swan Valley to Victor

Blowing snow, low visibility and hazardous road conditions have been reported on many roads. A blizzard warning is in effect until 5 p.m. and several schools have canceled classes Friday due to the weather.

You can find the latest road conditions from ITD here. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the weather forecast is available here.

