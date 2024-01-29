Illusionist Rick Thomas to perform at BYU-Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is an news release and photo from BYU-Idaho.

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho Center Stage will host master of illusion, Rick Thomas, on Friday, Feb. 2, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium.

Thomas is one of the greatest and most successful illusionists in the world today, with a well-established residency in the live entertainment capital of the world—Branson, Missouri. He has completed five world tours covering over 50 countries.

From performing to sold-out audiences at Caesars Colosseum in Las Vegas, to the Sydney Opera House in Australia, and on Broadway, Thomas continues to entertain millions of people across the world with the most breathtaking and spectacular magic seen on stage and television today!

Thomas performs the most intriguing, innovative, and mind-blowing grand illusions in the world with a style unlike any other magical entertainer. His stage presence is unmatched as he weaves magic, comedy, and dance into a seamless spectacle.

Journalist and entertainment content specialist Emily Redford gives Thomas the highest of praise.

“Rick Thomas is not just an illusionist, he’s also an entertainer. He engages the audience in every part of the show,” Redford said. “Throughout the show, he makes jokes, he interacts with his crew and his audience, and he presents the illusion tricks with an unmatched showmanship. His ability to keep the audience entertained is one of the reasons why his show is a hit with both kids and adults.”

Tickets for the event range from $15 to $20. Purchase tickets at www.byui.edu/tickets.