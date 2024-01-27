It’s tax season again, Idaho. Want faster returns? Tax commission says you can file Monday. - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Starting Monday, Idaho and the federal government will start processing individual income tax returns, the Idaho State Tax Commission said in a news release.

Idahoans can visit the commission’s website, tax.idaho.gov, for payments, help, forms and to check the status of returns. Call (800) 972-7660 for help. People in the Boise area may call (208) 334-7660.

To get your return faster, the commission recommends:

Filing your return sooner.

Filing your tax return online, through e-file, rather than physical paper. Digital returns take seven to eight weeks in Idaho, compared to 10 or 11 weeks for paper returns. Electronic filing is also “the safest and easiest way to file,” the Idaho Tax Commission says.

Using direct deposit to receive your refund.

Tax returns are due April 15.

Idaho expects to process more than 1.03 million tax returns, up from over 1 million last year.

The Idaho Tax Commission may send letters to verify taxpayer identity or request additional information, the news release said.