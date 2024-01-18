'Like an explosion': Vehicle smashes into Idaho Falls business - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Employees at Alpine Home Medical were jolted out of their workday by a vehicle crashing through the company’s front door Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m., police said.

A woman driving a maroon Jeep was going east on 25th Street when she had “some sort of medical issue,” Jessica Clements, spokesperson for the Idaho Falls Police Department, told EastIdahoNews.com.

The woman lost control of the Jeep. She veered into oncoming traffic, swerved into the parking lot and crashed into the Alpine Home Medical building on the corner of 25th and Channing Way.

Courtesy Andrew Barriga

“It sounded like an explosion in the store,” Andy Barriga, an employee at Alpine, told EastIdahoNews.com. He was working at his desk 10 feet from the wall when the Jeep hit.

“We had two people standing in the path 30 seconds before she hit,” he added.

He and another bystander rushed to help the driver, who seemed lethargic, he said.

The driver was unharmed, Clements said, as was everyone inside the business.

The building sustained significant damage; however, Alpine Home Medical remains open.