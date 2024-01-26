Several pets die in trailer home fire; trailer is a complete loss - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A trailer home is considered a total loss and several pets died after a structure fire Friday morning.

The fire call came in at 9:30 a.m. to a trailer home off 2930 South Yellowstone Highway. It’s located at the Hobson’s Trailer Court, according to Idaho Falls Fire spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

Idaho Falls firefighters arrived within four minutes and found a trailer home with smoke and flames.

Clements said the fire was out quickly at 9:41 a.m.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. Clements said no firefighters or civilians were injured.

The Chaplains of Idaho responded to support first responders and residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com