UPDATE: ITD closes bridge after fiery crash on US-20 - East Idaho News

UPDATE

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

U.S. Highway 20 in Idaho Falls has been closed to all traffic at Exit 308 due to a crash earlier today that involved a propane truck that caught on fire. Emergency crews are on scene and have contained the fire. There is no threat to any businesses or surrounding neighborhoods.

The bridge has been shut down to all traffic to allow crews to inspect the structure for damage. No detour has been put in place. Travelers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

“This is a developing situation,” Operations Engineer Jeremie Pettingill said. “Depending how the inspection of the bridge goes, the highway could reopen as early as tomorrow.”

Drivers should find alternative routes and check 511.idaho.gov for updates. Another update will be sent once the inspection has been completed

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A large contingent of police officers and emergency responders are on the scene of major crash and vehicle fire on U.S. Highway 20 in Idaho Falls.

The crash occurred shortly after noon Wednesday near Exit 308 and the Fremont Avenue overpass.

Lt. Marvin Crain tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash involved a Ford Mustang and a semi-truck carrying propane. It’s not clear how the crash occurred, but both the car and the semi-truck caught fire, according to witnesses at the scene.

Crain says everything in the area is now secure, and Idaho Falls Fire Department spokesman Eric Grossarth said the fire was quickly contained.

As of 1:15 p.m. the highway and Fremont Avenue are blocked to traffic. Delays are expected to last several hours.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.

Courtesy Brittany Johnson