A 76-year-old widow asked us to surprise her neighbor for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We received an email from a widow in Pocatello who wanted to tell us about her neighbor. She wrote:

Cindy is my neighbor. I am a 76-year-old widow who struggles daily with life and my reason for being here. My deck needed staining and I couldn’t afford the stain. She paid for it. She is now helping to organize a drive by birthday party for a girl with Down Syndrome, whose mother just passed away this last week. Cindy is a selfless person who cares.

It took a while but we were able to track Cindy down and visit her for Feel Good Friday. Check out the surprise in the video player above!