Grammy winners 2024: See who won on music’s biggest night - East Idaho News

LOS ANGELES, California (CNN) — Winners of the 66th Grammy Awards, the music industry’s top prize, are being presented on Sunday.

The ceremony is taking place in stormy Los Angeles, where Trevor Noah is hosting the event for a fourth time. SZA led among artists with nine nominations going into the event and is among the early winners for pop duo performance with Phoebe Bridgers and their song “Ghost in the Machine.”

Other winners announced in a pre-broadcast ceremony include boygenuis, Tyla, Billie Eilish and both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” picked up Grammys.

Taylor Swift, with six nods going into the night, could make some history by becoming the first individual performer to win four album of the year Grammys for “Midnights.” She’s also nominated for record and song of the year for “Anti-Hero.” A win in either category would be a first for Swift.

Mariah Carey presented the first award of the telecast to Miley Cyrus for best pop solo performance for “Flowers.” Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs brought the audience to their feet not long after with a moving rendition of her song “Fast Car.”

The nominees in several top fields can be found below. Winners are indicated in bold and are being updated live throughout the show.

The full list of winners in all 94 Grammy categories can be found here.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Boygenius – “The Record”

Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”

SZA – “SOS”

Taylor Swift – “Midnights”

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste – “Worship”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Kelly Clarkson, “Chemistry”

Miley Cyrus, “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo, “GUTS”

Ed Sheeran, – (Subtract)

Taylor Swift, “Midnights”

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – *WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine” – *WINNER

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff – *WINNER

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II,

Hit Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas – *WINNER

Justin Tranter

BEST RAP ALBUM

Drake & 21 Savage – “Her Loss”

Killer Mike – “Michael” – *WINNER

Metro Boomin – “Heroes & Villains”

Nas – “King’s Disease III”

Travis Scott – “Utopia”

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought – “Love Letter”

Coi Leray – “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000 – “Scientists & Engineers” – *WINNER

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”

Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country”

Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain”

Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Brandy Clark – “Buried”

Chris Stapleton – “White Horse” – *WINNER

Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”

Metallica – “72 Seasons”

Paramore – “This Is Why” – *WINNER

Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”- *WINNER

Foo Fighters – “Rescued”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

BEST R&B ALBUM

Babyface – “Girls Night Out”

Coco Jones – “What I Didn’t Tell You”

Emily King – “Special Occasion”

Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”

Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II” – *WINNER

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”

Coco Jones – “ICU”- *WINNER

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – “Back to Love”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Arctic Monkeys – “The Car”

Boygenius – “The Record” – *WINNER

Gorillaz – “Cracker Island”

Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

PJ Harvey – “I Inside the Old Year Dying”

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE

ASAKE & Olamide, “Amapiano”

Burns Boy, “City Boys”

David Featuring Must Keys, “UNAVAILABLE”

Ayra Starr, “Rush”

Tyla, “Water” – *WINNER

BEST SCORE OR SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA (Includes Film and Televison)

“Barbie,” Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

“The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer – *WINNER