Business brings its replica swords to east Idaho this weekend - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Anyone who has a favorite film or television show may be able to find a replica sword from it in Pocatello this weekend.

Legacy Gift Company, a business with locations in Montana and Utah, is selling replica swords and shields at the Spring Fair in the ICCU Dome. They sell durable foam swords, made for sparring, as well as real swords.

“Come grab a sword while you still can, because they are flying off the shelves,” said Brian Diaz, co-owner of Legacy Gift Company.

Entertainment properties that people might recognize a weapon from at Legacy’s booth are The Walking Dead, The Witcher, and Gladiator, among others. Marvel fans can find replica a Captain America’s shield as well as Mjölnir, Thor’s iconic hammer.

A rack of swords. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

One sword they have for sale is a replica of Michonne’s katana from The Walking Dead.

“What’s nice about this one is it’s Battle Ready,” Diaz said. “The only thing you need to do is just take it out and enjoy, and make sure you keep it nice and oiled at least once every month, two months.”

For people who want to spar with their friends, they can find replica foam swords as well, but these don’t fall apart easily, according to Diaz. They have a steel rod core and the exterior is made out of durable wrestling mat foam.

“You can literally just whack away at things. You don’t have to worry about this thing breaking apart on you. They’re durable enough for people to fight with them and use them for like everyday practice,” Diaz said.

A rack of foam swords. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

While people don’t have to worry about serious injuries while fighting with the foam swords, Diaz said that it’s good to at least double up on clothing, if not wear protective gear.

While the majority of the swords Legacy carries are replicas from different entertainment properties, they also have more generally designed swords.

For pricing, Diaz said they try to stay reasonable. The swords range from $50 to $75 while the foam swords stay around $40.

Diaz feels that everyone should have a sword.

“In the bible, even Luke himself said if you do not own a sword, sell your cloak, so you may buy a sword. So the way I see it is men should have swords, women should have swords,” Diaz said.

Diaz said that people shouldn’t be embarrassed to own a sword replica from their favorite movie or show either.

“The way I see it is there’s no embarrassment. Swords are cool. Before anything else was cool swords were,” Diaz said.

People will be able to find Diaz at the Spring Fair Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The event starts at noon on Friday and at 10 a.m. on Saturday.