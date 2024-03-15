Community helps identify theft suspect who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A 47-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry belonging to a family and was caught with the help of the community and deputies.

Jeremy David Wulf has been charged with felony grand theft and felony burglary.

An affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office shows that on March 10, a deputy was dispatched to a property in Bingham County for a suspicious man who had been “snooping” around the area.

The victim told the deputy that his house flooded a while ago, which caused him and his family to move into an apartment. Most of their property was in cargo trailers and in the garage, court documents said.

He told the deputy that between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. that day, he came to the property and saw a man run towards the road and climb into a vehicle.

The victim discovered jewelry had been missing from cabinet drawers. The jewelry included multiple necklaces, rings, and silver from Mexico and jewelry from the Philippines, court documents said. He noticed that the garage had been rummaged through, too.

He said the cost of the jewelry was over $7,000.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance pictures online to try to identify the suspect involved, including the vehicle used, which had no plates and was last seen in Bonneville County.

The suspect was identified as Wulf.

Wulf talked to deputies and admitted to being at the property, court documents said.

He was arrested and given a $20,000 bond.

“Shout out to a fantastic community that supports police and is willing to step up and help those victimized by crime,” the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office posited on social media regarding the case.

Court documents don’t reveal much of Wulf’s side. EastIahoNews.com reached out to his attorney for a statement, but we have not heard back. If we do, we will update this article.

Wulf is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 21 at 8:30 a.m. at the Bingham County courthouse.

Though Wulf has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.