Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame announces 2024 inductees - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Long-time leaders in Idaho’s agriculture industry have been selected to be inducted into the 50th anniversary Class of the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame during the annual recognition dinner March 15.

This year’s inductees are:

Jeff Raybould, St. Anthony

Justin Skaar, Lewisville/Jerome

Merrill Beyeler, Leadore

Boyd Foster, Ririe

Wade and Vicki Beckman, Roberts

Honorary inductee former Idaho Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter, Star

Also being honored is Jordan Raymond, Menan, as the winner of the Duren Memorial Young Producer Award.

The recognition awards will be presented at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Events Center in Fort Hall. A no-host social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The event is open to all interested persons.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the East Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame organization. This year’s class brings the total of 252 inductees since the first class selected in 1973. These individuals represent the leadership, innovation, service and commitment to the Agriculture industry that is the foundation of this organization.

Tickets are $35 and can be obtained by calling (208) 301-1620 at the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, or email eiagricultureHF@gmail.com for information. The deadline for purchasing tickets is March 12.

To purchase tickets online, click here.