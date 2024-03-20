UPDATE: Evacuation order lifted after firefighters suppress propane tanker truck blaze - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control in Madison County by around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The evacuation order has been lifted.

ORIGINAL STORY

PLANO — Firefighters are evacuating a one-mile area of Madison County after a propane tanker truck caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was called into dispatch at around noon at 2748 North 6000 West in Madison County, near Plano.

Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Amber Steckley says the truck came into contact with a power line, which started the fire. The truck is now ablaze, and venting propane, she said.

Due to the risk of explosion, firefighters have taken a defensive position to combat the blaze. They are also asking everyone within a one-mile radius of the address to evacuate. A reverse 911 call was sent out to residents in the area.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if more information is released.