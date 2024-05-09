9 people rushed to hospital, part of Highway 20 closed in Idaho Falls following major crash - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Nine people were rushed to the hospital and all lanes of US Highway 20 are closed from Lindsay Boulevard to I-15 following a major crash Saturday morning.

Multiple ambulances and police officers responded to the scene of the collision, which happened around 5:30 a.m. Out of the nine people taken to the hospital, five were full-trauma and four were partial, according to Idaho Falls Fire spokesman Eric Grossarth.

Courtesy David Lloyd

The highway closure is expected to last for several hours as police investigate, Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements says. Drivers need to find alternate routes.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as additional information is released.