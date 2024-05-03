LIVE UPDATES | Chad and Lori Daybell wedding day photos are shown on day 16 of trial - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE CHAD DAYBELL TRIAL

10:56 a.m. Stubbs says Rob Wood was present during the search of Lori Vallow’s apartment. Prior asks about Stubbs tapping phone calls. Stubbs says no – a tap is to listen someone. They did not listen to anyone. Stubbs appears visibly annoyed as he answers these questions.

10:55 a.m. Prior asks Stubbs how many calls he made to Chad Daybell about JJ. Stubbs personally did not make any. There was no warrant to search Chad’s home at the time. Prior asks Stubbs if he ever found a message from Chad to Lori that said, “Let’s kill the kids.” Stubbs did not.

10:53 a.m. Stubbs made the comment “not not” after the visit to Lori’s apartment. That phrase is used in law enforcement meaning turn off the body cameras. Stubbs says it allowed officers to state their opinions without having them recorded.

10:51 a.m. Prior says David and Melanie were at Lori’s house when JJ was last seen alive. Prior asks Stubbs if he agrees that Lori was “very convincing.” Stubbs disagrees. Prior talks about Stubbs not taking action to keep Lori from fleeing during both visits to her apartment. Stubbs says they had not established JJ was not Melanie Gibb at that time so they had no reason to detail her.

10:50 a.m. Prior asks if Stubbs ever looked at Melanie Gibb’s phone records. Stubbs says no. He asks if Stubbs looked at David Warwick’s phone records. Stubbs says no.

10:48 a.m. Prior asks Stubbs about Lori saying she was going to move to live with Melanie. He asks about Lori saying Melanie and JJ were at “Frozen 2.” Prior asks Stubbs if he looked into the possibility that Lori was moving to live with Melanie. Stubbs says they were looking into that possibility.

10:46 a.m. Prior asks Stubbs about trying to reach Melanie Gibb and says that Gibb lied to officers. Stubbs says he wasn’t involved in that part of the investigate.

10:45 a.m. Prior asks Stubbs if he is aware Chad Daybell is not implicated in the attempted murder of Brandon. Stubbs is aware.

10:43 a.m. Prior asks that because Lori Vallow’s apartment was vacated, that doesn’t mean Chad Daybell’s home was vacated. Stubbs says they didn’t search Chad’s house – they searched Lori’s.

10:42 a.m. Prior asks if Stubbs found any evidence that tickets to Disneyland or Knotts Berry Farm were purchased. Stubbs says he didn’t personally investigate that aspect of the case but is aware of a trip.

10:40 a.m. Prior asks Stubbs if he recognizes the photos. Stubbs says he was involved in searching a different apartment and doesn’t personally recall seeing the items in the photos.

10:38 a.m. Prior asks Stubbs to review 15 photos on a computer. Stubbs looks over them.

10:36 a.m. Prior asks for clarification about who was living in which apartment in Rexburg. Prior asks if Stubbs went through the garages during his search. He says yes.

10:34 a.m. John Prior will now question Stubbs. He asks about Universal Time in adjusting cellular data. Stubbs says UTC is a standard time and depending on where you are at in the world, it’s UTC plus or minus hours. In Rexburg, it’s UTS -6 or -7 depending on daylight saving.

10:30 a.m. The next photo is of Chad and Lori looking into each other’s eyes. Another photo shows their malachite rings. Another image is of Lori’s ring on her left hand. Now we see a picture of Chad’s ring. The next picture is of Chad and Lori standing in front of the LDS temple in Hawaii. Wood has no further questions.

10:28 a.m. We are back in the courtroom. Wood publishes a photo of Lori and Chad on the beach with a wedding officiant on the beach. The next image is of Chad holding Lori in his arms on the beach as they kiss. The next photo is Lori doing the hula with Chad playing a ukulele.

9:55 a.m. Morning recess. Back in 20 minutes.

9:50 a.m. Wood asks Stubbs about a flash drive he found. On the drive were several photos of Chad and Lori’s wedding from Nov. 5, 2019. Stubbs used forensic software to search the flash drive so the original content was not disturbed. Stubbs found that photos of Chad, Tammy, their kids, Chad and Tammy’s courtship to their marriage to their kids being born – “basically a family album” – had all been deleted.

9:48 a.m. Stubbs searched the search history of Chad.daybell@gmail.com. On Sept. 8, 2019, the user of the account looked up what the wind direction was going to be on Sept. 9. “We believe on the 9th, Tylee’s body was burned and buried in the fire pit behind Chad’s house.”

9:46 a.m. On Sept. 20, the user searched the definition of possessed. On Sept. 30, the user looked up how to remove the back seat of a Jeep and then watched a video about how to do it. Two days later, a gray Jeep Wrangler with Texas license plates was used to shoot at Brandon in Arizona. It was the same Jeep found in Rexburg.

9:43 a.m. Nothing new was discovered by the independent expert. Wood asks Stubbs about some of things found during his search. He looked at the lollytime account. “A few brought me concern,” he says. On Aug. 25, the user of lollytime looked up “wedding rings made of malachite” and visited websites about rings. The user tried to purchase two rings – an 11.5 size and 4.2 size. The total was $808. The credit card failed and the purchase was declined.

9:42 a.m. Police received information on the ten devices. Stubbs says an independent expert was brought in to for an outsider’s perspective on the devices.

9:40 a.m. Google did not respond. Stubbs got a hold of someone at the company and was told 12 devices was too broad. Google suggested police narrow their search. They lessened the request by two and asked for details on ten devices.

9:38 a.m. Stubbs says officers narrowed everything down to 12 devices of interest. Police requested warrants on the 12 devices to find out who they belonged to.

9:35 a.m. If someone had their Google location turned off, they would not show up in the geolocation search.

9:33 a.m. Stubbs wanted to find anyone who had spent significant time in or near Chad’s property and Lori’s apartment on critical dates. They wanted to see if there was anyone else officers should be investigating.

9:30 a.m. The kids were found on Chad’s property on June 9, 2020. Additional warrants were issued after this time. Police wanted to bring specialized equipment on the property to get cell phone signal strengths.

9:28 a.m. Police found a notebook in the Hawaii vehicle that had pages of email accounts and passwords. Police worked to obtain warrants on the accounts.

9:25 a.m. Police can obtain evidence from an actual phone and other evidence from phone carriers. Apps also keep a lot of information that wouldn’t be on the device.

9:23 a.m. Police also obtained a warrant on Melani Boudreaux’s phone. As Melani was being interviewed by police in Rexburg, Stubbs obtained her phone. This was in early 2020 before Tylee and JJ were found.

9:21 a.m. Stubbs says forensic software is always slightly behind a phone. Whenever a phone comes out with new technology, the software engineers have to upgrade their systems. Just because you physically have the phone and software, it doesn’t mean you can automatically get into the device.

9:18 a.m. Stubbs says the information they get back from Google or Verizon can be thousands of pages. He says it’s impossible for one person to go through all the data – especially in a short time frame when officers were trying to find the kids. Stubbs worked with the FBI and other agencies to go through all the info.

9:16 a.m. The devices tracked to Kauai, Hawaii. Investigators went to Hawaii and located Chad and Lori. A warrant was obtained to gather evidence from their vehicle and townhouse. Ten electronic devices were taken from their rental car.

9:15 a.m. Wood asks Stubbs why they were looking at Chad Daybell’s location. He responds, “Lori and Chad were married. We couldn’t get a hold of either one of them. We couldn’t get any straight answers from either one. We couldn’t get information on where the children were.

9:12 a.m. Stubbs requested a tap-and-trace warrant on the devices as they searched for JJ and Tylee. Verizon sent police live data as the phones were on the move. It allowed officers to see where the device was in real time.

9:10 a.m. Stubbs says nobody returned to the apartments after Nov. 27. The landlords went in to clean the units and found two electronic devices that were turned over to police. Police issued a warrant on those devices.

9:08 a.m. Stubbs says, “We were still in the process of trying to locate children. JJ and Tylee.” He gets choked up, pauses and says, “Sorry.” He goes on to say that a Verizon bill was found in a Sugar City PO Box. The bill had several numbers listed for Lori, Tylee, Alex and Charles.

9:07 a.m. The number was associated with Alex Cox’s email account, two of Lori’s email accounts and one of Chad’s email accounts. Stubbs was able to obtain geolocation data from Alex’s – the homerjmaximus account.

9:06 a.m. Wood asks Stubbs if someone can opt out of geolocation tracking. Stubbs says location services can be turned off and it would prohibit Google from keeping that information.

9:03 a.m. Verizon returned the warrant with names and email addresses associated with Lori’s first number. Stubbs says Google is very good at keeping track of people. Anytime someone uses a Gmail account, Google keeps records of what you do, when you do it and where you are.

9:01 a.m. The first warrant Stubbs wrote was to Verizon for the original phone number associated with Lori Vallow. Stubbs explains many of the warrants on the list were issued before the children were found.

8:59 a.m. Wood asks Stubbs if he ever found evidence that Brandon lived in apartment 174. Stubbs says no. Wood asks to publish an exhibit showing the list of warrants Stubbs obtained.

8:57 a.m. Stubbs mispronounces Brandon’s last name. Wood pauses the video and says, “It appears you mispronounced Brandon’s last name.” Stubbs responds, “I surely did” and many in the courtroom chuckle. JJ Vallow was not found in the apartment. The search grew to include Tylee Ryan.

8:55 a.m. We now see the footage of Stubbs entering Melani’s apartment. There is furniture inside and pictures on the wall. There are items on the counters including electronics and a purse. We see Brandon Boudreaux’s credit cards on the counter and Brandon’s driver’s license.

8:52 a.m. The video is over. Stubbs also walked through apartment 174 – Melani Boudreaux’s apartment. Wood moves to admit body camera footage from her apartment. Wood asks if anything stood out to him. “This particular apartment appeared someone was residing there – clothes were in the closet, there was a car in the garage. Something that struck me as odd as we were searching – I noticed on the counter she had a three ring binder with clear plastic organizers inside. I thought it was off because I knew they were divorced that she had numerous of his credit cards and driver’s license in there.”

8:50 a.m. We now see the two additional bedrooms. In one room there is a bed and in the closet are some coats, an empty box, a fan, a bedspread, and winter clothes in a box. The other bedroom has a bed, three guitar cases with guitars, a duffle bag full of toiletries that appear to belong to a man. The closet is fairly empty except for two swords and empty laundry baskets.

8:47 a.m. Stubbs now walks up the stairs. We see the master bedroom and master bathroom. Lots of hangers in the closet but nothing else. It’s empty. “It made me think that the occupants left in haste,” Stubbs says. There are two small computer desks with a printer. On the printer is a lease agreement for Lori Ryan.

8:44 a.m. Wood plays the video showing Stubbs walking into apartment 175 – Lori’s apartment – on Nov. 27, 2019. He narrates that he’s in the front room. There was some damage to the door from the no-knock entry warrant. There are keys on the counter, an envelope from Amazon to Lori Vallow, food in the pantry. We see Stubbs walking into the garage. There are couches, tables, guns, several totes.

8:42 a.m. Wood begins by asking Stubbs about the search he and officers did of the apartments in Rexburg. This was the first search for JJ. Stubbs was wearing a body camera. Wood moves to admit the video into evidence.

8:40 a.m. Boyce says court will end early today – around 2 p.m.

8:37 a.m. The attorneys have walked back into the courtroom. Wood takes his place at the podium. Boyce is on the bench and jurors are being brought in.

8:31 a.m. Attorneys all leave the courtroom to have a sidebar with Judge Steven Boyce.

8:29 a.m. Chad Daybell just walked into the courtroom with his laptop. He is sitting next to John Prior, his defense attorney. Chad is wearing a light checkered shirt with a yellow tie. Fremont Co. Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake, Dep. Prosecuting Attorney Rocky Wixom and Special Prosecutor Ingrid Batey are at the prosecution table with Wood.

8:27 a.m. Retired Rexburg Det. David Stubbs will be back on the stand first thing this morning. Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood will be questioning him.

8:26 a.m. We are back in the courtroom for day 16 of the trial. There are more people in the gallery than in days past – around 40-50. Many are here for the first time. The deputy goes over the courtroom conduct order – phones must be silenced, no photos, no sunglasses or hats in the courtroom, etc.