LIVE UPDATES | Emma Murray, Chad Daybell's daughter, called to testify as defense begins in trial - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE CHAD DAYBELL TRIAL

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE TRIAL LIVE

Please excuse the typos. These are live updates from the courtroom.

8:44 a.m. Prior calls Emma Murray, Chad Daybell’s daughter, to the stand.

8:42 a.m. Prior says he is ready to call a witness. Jurors are being brought in.

8:40 a.m. Boyce says the clerical error on the indictment will be addressed with a jury instruction. Jurors can consider the date on the original indictment when they deliberate. Boyce says his staff attorney, Courtney Stallings, discovered the error on the indictment and she is preparing the jury instructions. A jury instruction conference will be held before deliberations.

8:38 a.m. Judge Steven Boyce is on the bench. He says the state has concluded its case-in-chief and the defense will now present its case. Boyce says he has one issue to address on the record before jurors are brought in.

8:31 a.m. Chad Daybell looks like he got a haircut over the weekend. He is sitting next to Prior. Prosecutors Lindsey Blake, Rob Wood, Ingrid Batey and Rocky Wixom at their table. “Courtroom Daddy” giving instruction to everyone in the gallery – turn phones off, no whispering, no symbolic wristbands or shirts, no hats.

8:30 a.m. We are in the courtroom and there was a huge crowd of people hoping to get into the trial today. More than we have ever seen. Many are being turned away due to not enough seats.

8:20 a.m. It’s the start of week 7 in Chad Daybell’s murder case (week 8 if you include jury selection). The defense will begin its case today after the prosecution rested Thursday. During opening statements in April, John Prior, Chad’s defense attorney, said he plans to call the following to testify:

At least three of Chad’s children

Greg Hampikian – DNA expert/Co-Director of the Idaho Innocence Project/Director of the Forensic Justice Project at Boise State University

– DNA expert/Co-Director of the Idaho Innocence Project/Director of the Forensic Justice Project at Boise State University Patrick Eller – Metadata CEO and digital forensisches examiner

– Metadata CEO and digital forensisches examiner Dr. Kathy Raven – forensic pathologist – Raven Forensics

During testimony last week, Prior said Dr. Eric Bartelink, an anthropologist, is one of his expert witnesses. This is all subject to change based on Prior’s approach.