LIVE UPDATES | Jail phone call reveals Chad and Lori Daybell talking about 'blueprints,' 'plan' and texts with dead brother - East Idaho News

Please excuse the typos. These are live updates from the courtroom.

11:03 a.m. Prior asks about Lori saying, “I don’t get to pick the colors of what I want.” Prior asks if that suggests them talking about building buildings. Hermosillo says no. Prior asks if anything in the discussion is actually about building a structure. Hermosillo says no.

11:02 a.m. Jurors are seated. Prior asks about the recording between Chad and Lori and asks if there was information about Chad needing to build a village for the end of times. Hermosillo doesn’t recall a village but recalls putting up tents. Prior asks about a safe space when the Second Coming occurs. Hermosillo isn’t aware.

10:59 a.m. Jurors are being brought in. Hermosillo will return to the stand for cross-examination by Prior.

10:55 a.m. Boyce agrees with defense that the exhibit is problematic because the measurement goes from the burial site to the driveway. He says it was not the driveway referenced when testimony was provided about the alleged attempted shooting. Boyce believes this could confuse the jury and partially sustains the objection. The maps and property measurements are permitted but the top left part of the exhibit can be admitted.

10:53 a.m. Blake argues the driveway is an issue and a significant amount of time was spent during the trial discussing it. She says there has been testimony of the shooting ranges and distances. She says her main argument is given the questioning by defense that Alex used the shooting ranges for hunting practice or that Chad may have been the intended victim, it should be admitted.

10:50 a.m. Prior objects and says there isn’t any relevance in having a measurement at the end of the long driveway. He argues they are taking an arbitrary point and connecting it to the site where JJ was buried. “There is no relevance to this. It’s merely designed to just inflame the jury and try to support their so-called theory that the paintball gun was something other than a paintball gun.

10:49 a.m. The issue is with slide #18. It references an internet search done by the homerjmaximus account searching for a gun on Oct. 9. There are two images on the slide – an overview of the Daybell property with a measurement from a tree on the property and a measure from the end of the driveway.

10:48 a.m. To be clear: this is an exhibit for the witness after Hermosillo. That witness will be retried FBI agent Doug Hart. The exhibit is a Powerpoint and Prior objects to one of the slides in the exhibit.

10:46 a.m. Boyce is back on the bench. He says the morning recess was extended for administrative matters and prosecutors have a proposed exhibit for the next witness. For efficiency purposes, Boyce wants to hear about the exhibit now and make a ruling whether it can be admitted.

10:44 a.m. Hermosillo has stepped down from the stand and we are waiting on the judge. Attorneys are talking back and forth with each other. Chad is chatting with Prior.

10:36 a.m. We are back in the courtroom and attorneys are at their table. Prior is reviewing an exhibit and chatting with Lindsey Blake. Hermosillo is on the stand. Boyce and jurors are not seated yet.

10 a.m. Morning break. Back in 20 minutes.

9:56 a.m. Hermosillo says in multiple calls, Lori asked Chad for reassurances. We return to the call. Chad says it will be the eurphymics, not two solo careers. Chad says he has absolute confirmation. He tells Lori her value is tremendous and needed in every way. “I know that is a fact. You are needed, my love. I think you underestimate yourself. I’m not trying to give you a big head or ego because you don’t have one. You just are spectacular and the Lord is going to use those talents. You’re on earth at this time for that purpose.” Chad says he will try to call them back so they can pray. The call is over. Wood has no further questions.

9:53 a.m. Lori says, “In the beginning, going back over the whole blueprint and all the things, a lot of that stuff could have been avoided with minor tweaks and I don’t know why it had to go down this road where are now in the project.” Chad says, “I know. I don’t fully understand. I think he would text you back or write you back.” Lori says, “What I need from you is the project is going to be finished and everything is going to be fine and it’s going to work out.” Chad says, “That’s what he said.” Lori says, “I need you to tell me that. Every day.” Chad says, “Ok. My sweet, lovely Lola. Things are going to work out. Not just because he says so but because I know so. It’s a marvelous plan.” Lori asks, “How do you know?” Chad responds, “It’s been shown to me, honey. I’ve seen beautiful eyes filled with tears…and I’ve seen your wonderful body dance to heavenly songs.”

9:51 a.m. Lori asks Chad if he thinks it was meant to go this way. He says, “I do. Minor changes here and there but overall this is part of the blueprint. I just wish it hadn’t been but I’m thinking of previous blueprints where the people weren’t either. You know Ray’s in that contractor position for a reason and he’s not going to drop us for another project.” Lori responds, “Can’t he forcibly use a hand and punch some people in the face to get some things done? Some people in particular like the 3 percenter person?” Chad says, “I don’t think he wants to be violent.” Lori says, “I’m not saying be violent – get their attention.”

9:48 a.m. Chad says he thought back on the entire scenario. Chad says, “He said it wouldn’t be a problem.” Lori mentions the blueprints and plans. Lori asks Chad if he thinks it was meant to have complications or go that direction. Chad says, “At some point, yeah.” Lori: “Then we should have said this is a 99% chance that we are going to have trouble with this spoil. That’s all we are asking. Could this potentially be good or do we have to fill it with sand?” Chad says, “We sense we shouldn’t take it likely and I don’t think we did. We only discussed the matter, the trouble, once and I thought we cut it off and did well and now that problem is kind of causing it’s own trouble for itself.” Lori says, “There are other things in the project where we’re going to end up going back over it that I could have easily done or been inspired to do to avoid a lot of the issues that are going to come up with that.”

9:46 a.m. Lori asks why it’s 100% instead of 3% chance of having problems. Chad says he was somewhat right in that but the other aspect was other people. “It was a combination,” Chad says. Lori says her faith in those kinds of guarantees are lower. “Me too,” Chad says. Lori says, “Beggars can’t be choosers. I get that. I don’t get to pick the colors.”

9:43 a.m. Chad tells Lori, “he’s still very interested and hasn’t forgotten about us. He’s involved in this latest batch.” Lori asks Chad to find out about a 3% aspect that there would be trouble. “You know exactly what I’m talking about,” Lori says. Chad responds, “I do. I do.” She then says, “You know what I’m talking about?” He says,” I do.”

9:41 a.m. Chad says he asked Ray about the video project. Wood pauses the recording and asks about the video. Summer Shiflet, Lori and Alex’s sister, had posted a video online about Alex after he died. The recording continues to play. Lori and Chad talking about completing the project on time and if they get a bonus. Chad says, “It was good to talk. I haven’t texted him in a while.” Chad tells Lori to write down some questions and mail them off to see if he will respond to them.

9:39 a.m. Lori asks what Ray said when Chad texted him. Chad said, “He just laughed. He’s said it will work out. He didn’t want me to say he misses you but he’s not far from contact. We can text him whenever we want.” Lori says she can’t text anybody – Chad has to text for her. Chad says he will text him back. Chad says, “He’s optimistic. I want to go visit him and grab him by the throat and say, ‘Really?'” Lori asks if he can make them a guarantee because they did make their down payment. Chad says, “He knows you pretty well. He just laughs.” Chad giggles.

9:36 a.m. Chad says he asked Ray what they talked about. “He was very optimistic,” Chad says. Lori asks about Ray being optimistic or Chad being optimistic. Chad says, “he said stick with it.” Chad says he remembers last summer one of his son’s friends moved into a trailer in their driveway because they were going to build a house by the end of the year. He says they are still there. Chad says it takes forever. Lori says, “We didn’t know when we dug in your backyard we were going to find whatever.” Lori talks about a show she’s been watching about a pool installation and how the project is taking forever. Lori and Chad giggle back and forth.

9:34 a.m. Wood asks if Chad talked about being able to communicate with people who are dead. Chad often spoke about his ability to see and speak with people on the other side of the veil, Hermosillo says. Wood continues the call.

9:32 a.m. Wood plays the call. We hear Lori talking about the Second Coming. Chad says that the New Jerusalem will start small but grow exponentially. “They are doing all they can to destroy one of the key families but they’re not going to,” Chad says. Lori says she knows too much – she can’t deny it. Chad says, “I texted Ray.” Wood stops the recording and asks who Ray is. Hermosillo says Alex often went by Ray LeMar. He had a gmail account raylemar@gmail.com. This call was made on June 8, 2020. Alex was dead at this time.

9:28 a.m. Wood moves to admit an exhibit of a jail call between Chad and Lori. Prior wants to have the entire call played. Wood says he does not intend to play it in the entirety. Boyce says if Prior wants the entire call played, he can on cross.

9:25 a.m. Rob Wood is questioning Hermosillo. He asks when Lori Vallow was arrested. Feb. 20, 2020. She ended up in the Madison County Jail. Wood asks about the phone system the jail has for inmates to use to talk with others. It’s called Telemate. Hermosillo listened to phone calls between Chad and Lori. “Every day we listened to multiple phone calls between Chad and Lori. We were trying to get any information on the whereabouts of JJ and Tylee at that time.” Chad and Lori spoke with each other 10-12 times a day.

9:23 a.m. Wright is released from subpoena. He leaves the witness stand and sits in the gallery. Rexburg Det. Ray Hermosillo will now testify. He was the very first witness called to the stand in this trial.

9:21 a.m. Blake shows the raccoon text sent Sept. 9 at 11:53 a.m. Chad was at his home when he sent the text around the same time Alex Cox’s device was at the property. Blake says Wright if they were ever looking for a raccoon. He says no – they were looking for missing children. Those children were found on Daybell’s property. Blake has nothing further.

9:19 a.m. Blake asks about the longer driveway behind the Daybell home. The shorter driveway is in the front of the house. There is also a gate on one corner of the property that is wide enough for a vehicle to access the property.

9:17 a.m. Blake shows a slide displaying Alex’s device whereabouts on Sept. 9. It shows the device went from apartment 107, went to the Daybell residence, stayed there approximately 2.5 hours and then went to Del Taco.

9:15 a.m. Blake asks if there was any indication Melanie Gibb or David Warwick were in Idaho on Sept. 8 or 9. Wright says not that he is aware of. Blake asks Wright’s belief on whether Tylee came back from West Yellowstone. Wright says Tylee likely returned to her residence. Tylee was living in apartment 175 with her mom.

9:13 a.m. Wright personally did not review any location data in relation to Chad and Lori. He says it’s possible other investigators would have. Agent Nick Ballance would have been tasked with looking at those things. Wright only reviewed the one device from Alex.

9:11 a.m. The distance from the church to the Daybell home is 2.6 miles. Wright never discovered any connection between Alex Cox and Tammy Daybell. The only connection was Chad Daybell.

9:08 a.m. Blake asks Wright when he became involved in the investigation. Nov. 27. 2019. She shows the GPS image of the Salem LDS Church. Blake asks if there is any indication Alex knew anyone living in the area of the church other than Chad. Wright says no.

9:07 a.m. Prior has nothing further. Blake will now re-direct.

9:05 a.m. Prior asks if Wright looked at other occasions where Alex may have been near the Salem church. There were seven occasions where Alex was in the area and other times where he may have passed by.

9:01 a.m. Prior shows a GPS image of the Salem church. He asks Wright to point out where Alex may have been parked. There were data points matched to his device on both sides of the church. There is a gap in location data from 10:45 p.m.-11:53 p.m. The device then picked up as it was traveling south to Idaho Falls and registered at the Hilton Garden Inn a little after midnight. The device stayed until a little after 10 a.m.

8:56 a.m. Prior reviews some other dates and times of data points from Alex’s device. The evening of Oct. 18, the day before Tammy died, Alex was at Chick-fil-A in Ammon at 8:05 p.m. He stayed over an hour and drove to within a few miles of the Daybell residence. His device pinged at the Salem church from 10:07-10:45 p.m. that night.

8:53 a.m. Prior displays an image showing Oct. 9 – the day a gunman showed up in Tammy Daybell’s driveway. Alex’s phone was in the vicinity of the Daybell residence from 4:50-5:03 p.m. and back in his apartment from 5:16-9:53 p.m. The paintball gun incident happened between 8:30-9:30 p.m., according to Wright. Alex’s phone was at his apartment during the incident.

8:51 a.m. Prior asks Wright if Alex purchased a hunting license at the end of September. Wright doesn’t recall. Prior asks about the paintball gun incident on Oct. 9 and dates the following week where data points from Alex’s device were able to be tracked.

8:48 a.m. Prior displays an image showing data points of Alex’s phone on Sept. 28, 2019 when Alex was at the shooting range. Prior asks about the Frog Togg suit that Alex bought at Sportsman’s Warehouse and if there was indication those were worn or used. Wright says they looked new to him. A camo beanie, set of gloves and ski mark were also purchased the same time as the pants.

8:45 a.m. Another page is displayed showing Alex was on the Daybell property on certain dates and times. Prior asks Wright if he has any information that Chad was also there at the same time. Wright does not.

8:44 a.m. Prior begins by showing an exhibit displaying Alex Cox’s phone activity from Sept. 22, the last day JJ Vallow was seen alive. Alex was back and forth between his apartment and Lori Vallow’s apartment.

8:39 a.m. Jurors are in their seats. Larry Woodcock is in the courtroom this morning. There are around 30 members of the public in the gallery today.

8:38 a.m. Lawyers done meeting with Boyce. Fremont Co. Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake, Madison Co. Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood, Fremont Co. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rocky Wixom and Special Prosecutor Ingrid Batey are at the prosecution table.

8:37 a.m. Retired FBI Agent Rick Wright, witness 66, will be on the stand this morning as defense attorney John Prior continues cross-examination.

8:33 a.m. “Courtroom Daddy” reminding the gallery about the courtroom order – phone must be silenced, no whispering, you can leave but can’t come back in until a break and don’t open a loud bag of chips and start munching loudly during testimony.

8:29 a.m. Back in the courtroom for day 24 of the Chad Daybell murder trial. Attorneys are meeting with Judge Steven Boyce in chambers. Chad is sitting alone at the defense table wearing a blue dress shirt and tie. He is scrolling through the computer in front of him.