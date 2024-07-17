Planned power outage in Island Park on Wednesday morning - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — Several hundred Island Park residents will be without power on Wednesday morning due to a planned outage by Fall River Electric Cooperative.

The power company will be conducting maintenance work at the Last Chance substation beginning at 3 a.m. until 5 a.m.

During this two-hour outage, all customers within the Last Chance area will lose power.

Anyone with questions about the outage are encouraged to call the company at (800) 632-5726.