Shepherd's Inn 'Win the Whole Cow Fundraiser' directly supports new mothers and fathers - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Nine months ago, 18-year-olds Mariah and Hunter were barely holding on — trying to survive an Idaho winter in an RV in Rigby on Mariah’s parents’ property.

“It did not have running water. Their heat went out multiple times, and she was pregnant,” Shepherd’s Inn Program Director Alese Oakley said. “They came to us in that situation, and we were like, ‘These people need housing right away.’”

Hunter was employed but did not earn enough to cover subsidized housing. The couple began working with Shepherd’s Inn, a pregnancy support center in Idaho Falls, seeking help to improve their situation.

“The Shepherd’s Inn provides pregnancy and parenting resources, support, education and baby items to young parents for free, (at) no cost,” Oakley said.

The center, on 437 Parkway Circle in Idaho Falls, had received a donation in January to set up a housing fund and determined that Hunter and Mariah would be the first beneficiaries.

“It was a no-brainer that they would be the clients for that,” Oakley said.

Hunter and Mariah moved into a two-bedroom apartment in March. They can stay for up to a year and pay 30% of their income as rent.

“Shepherd’s Inn has helped us ever since we first found out about our daughter,” Mariah and Hunter wrote. “Not only with items for her, but also with helping us get out of a camper and into an apartment before our baby girl arrived. We … can’t express how much their support has meant!”

Three months later, in May, Mariah gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

“The baby is 4 months. She’s thriving. She’s doing great,” Oakley said. “They have their own home — a place where they can spread out, take a shower, have running water, have heat, have a place for their baby to come home to. Quiet, safe and stable housing was a huge game-changer for them.”

Mariah and Hunter are two of 12 first-time parents that Shepherd’s Inn is serving.

“They’re married now. … He’s been having a full-time job,” Oakley said. “They have safe and stable housing. They’re doing fantastic — great parents, wonderful parents.”

You can help parents like Mariah and Hunter

The Shepherd’s Inn is launching its annual “Win the Whole Cow” fundraiser to support the nonprofit’s work with new parents. The grand prize is 700 pounds of beef from a “locally raised steer, donated by Melaleuca, cut and packaged” that’s worth $5,000. It comes with a $700 freezer to hold the beef.

Additional winners will be drawn for $5,000 in gift baskets, gas cards and gift cards donated by local businesses.

To participate in the drawing, you can buy tickets for $5 apiece, five tickets for $20, 10 tickets for $40, or 20 tickets for $100 at https://shepherdsinn.org/win-the-whole-cow.

Tickets can be purchased through Oct. 31. The center accepts payment via Venmo, PayPal or cash/check. The drawing for the cow will be held the first week of November, and winners will be announced on the Shepherd’s Inn Facebook page.

In past years, the effort has raised up to $15,000 to support the center’s operations.

The nonprofit is also expanding opportunities for local businesses to help sponsor its work.

“Purple Ribbon Sponsors” will receive their logo and photo on social media and all Shepherd’s Inn event materials, along with 20 raffle tickets for $1000+.

“Blue Ribbon Sponsorships” are available for $500, and include the same benefits with 15 free raffle tickets.

“Red Ribbon Sponsors” will have their photo and logo promoted on social media along with 10 free raffle tickets for $250.

“We’ve already gotten about $3,500 in sponsorships thus far,” Oakley said.

For additional information or to donate a prize, you can call (208) 525-2014.

For 25 years, the center has relied on donations, fundraisers and grants to help serve young couples and individuals experiencing pregnancy for the first time.

“We are passionate about helping young parents prepare for their babies’ birth and navigate the challenges of parenthood,” Executive Director Julie Zahn said in a release. “We couldn’t provide these services without the generous outpouring of community support.”

All funds raised assist the Shepherd’s Inn’s programs and efforts.

“We work with young parents who are having a baby one-on-one throughout their pregnancy — up to six months to a year after the baby’s born,” Oakley said. “(We) provide education on infant care, labor and delivery, budgeting, prenatal nutrition — all of that.”

Each couple develops a personalized parenting plan covering “housing, employment, supports, medical care and continuing education. We set up goals and help them achieve those goals, and then they earn baby items through the program,” Oakley said.

Couples receive car seats, diapers and wipes and can earn baby furniture, clothes and other items.

Some couples choose to pursue adoption, and the center works closely with Adoption Life to support them in that process.

This year, the Shepherd’s Inn is significantly expanding its curriculum for young fathers. It recently added a third, part-time counselor and is serving three young men.

Hunter is a strong example of a man has stepped up to embrace and enjoys his new responsibilities as a father, Oakley said.

“He’s one of the first fathers who’s been just really supportive, really consistent and really responsible,” Oakley said. “So working with them as a couple and just seeing him provide the support that’s needed as a father is huge.”

Shepherd’s Inn serves new parents from any background, and has assisted individuals from as young as 14 clear up to 38-years-old.

“They help families of all sorts. Single parents, moms or dads, couples, new or ‘experienced’ families,” Mariah and Hunter wrote. “They work with you to meet goals and needs. They’ll provide education where it’s wanted and needed for parental information or baby information. … We wouldn’t be where we are without them!”