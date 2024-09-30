What causes pink eye and how can I prevent my child from getting it? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at the Pediatric Center are here to help! Email your 'Ask the Doctor' questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Pink eye, also known as conjunctivitis, is a common eye infection in children, causing redness, itching, and discharge.

Pink eye occurs when the conjunctiva, which lines the white part of the eye and the inside of the eyelid, becomes inflamed. The causes can vary and so can the level of contagion.

Viral Pink Eye: This is the most common and contagious form of pink eye, often caused by the same viruses that lead to colds or respiratory infections. It spreads easily through direct contact with an infected person or contaminated surfaces. Bacterial Pink Eye: Bacteria, such as Staphylococcus or Streptococcus, can infect the eye, leading to bacterial pink eye. It’s also highly contagious and often spreads through touching the eyes after coming into contact with bacteria from hands, towels, or surfaces. Allergic Pink Eye: This form of pink eye is triggered by allergens such as pollen, pet dander, or dust mites. It’s not contagious, but it can cause persistent itching, redness, and swelling in both eyes. Irritant Pink Eye: Exposure to smoke, chemicals, or chlorine in pools can also cause pink eye. While not contagious, avoiding irritants is key to preventing it.

Preventing pink eye, especially the viral and bacterial types, is largely about good hygiene like hand washing, good cleaning of potential contaminated surfaces and minimizing exposure to infected people or contaminated objects by not sharing towels, makeup, washcloths, bedding or eyewear. Teaching children to cover up when sneezing or coughing may also decrease the spread of pink eye.

If you know someone has pink eye, it’s best to keep your child at a safe distance until the infection clears up. This is especially true for bacterial and viral forms, which spread easily through direct contact.

Since pink eye is highly contagious, it’s essential to know when to keep your child at home to prevent it from spreading to others. Here are some general guidelines: