Driver airlifted after car smashes into semi-truck at Sage Port of Entry near Roberts - East Idaho News

Driver airlifted after car smashes into semi-truck at Sage Port of Entry near Roberts

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Courtesy Idaho State Police
The following includes a news release from Idaho State Police.

ROBERTS — A 29-year-old Nampa man was seriously injured after his car rear-ended a semi-truck at the intersection of State Highway 33 and Interstate 15 north of Roberts on Friday morning.

The man was driving a 2011 Honda Accord on State Highway 33 when he hit the tractor-trailer that was waiting to turn east into the Sage Port of Entry. The semi-trailer driven by a 62-year-old man from Alberta, Canada.

The driver of the Honda was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at 11:30 a.m. in Jefferson County. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The intersection was blocked for approximately three hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

